Dubai: After finishing off their quarantine period in isolation in their hotels, the MS Dhoni-led side hit the ground running on Thursday for their first training session ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League season. During the session, standing next to his friend Suresh Raina, Dhoni was seen smiling and joking with his teammates.

The official Twitter handle of CSK shared pictures from their practice session on Thursday night. Phase 2 of the IPL resumes on September 19 and CSK has time left to gear up for the season. Check out the picture and a clip from CSK's training session:

Also on Thursday, official broadcasters of the IPL, Star Sports posted a picture of Dhoni sporting a new look. The caption of the tweet read, “#MSDhoni’s up to something new before #VIVOIPL!”

The popular CSK skipper was seen arriving in Chennai earlier this week. Dhoni was spotted at the airport in photos shared by the team on social media. Suresh Raina, Karn Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, and Ambati Rayudu were some of the others who are leaving with MS Dhoni to the UAE.

The franchise does not have fond memories of the country as they finished second-last for the first time ever in 2020. Currently, they are in second place in the points table with five wins in seven matches.