Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar turned 28 on Friday and the cricketer celebrated it ahead of leaving for UAE for the Indian Premier League 13. Chahar's sister Malti took to Instagram and posted a video where the cricketer can be seen cutting the cake with his father by his side and family members singing the happy birthday song. It would be heartwarming for fans to see their CSK star in high spirits ahead of the IPL.

Malti's captioned the post and wished Deepak gets married soon and she has a bhabi. "Happy birthday cutie pie @deepak_chahar9 Wish you all the happiness, more success and a loving Bhabhi," she captioned the video.

Chahar is a key member in the squad as he has the responsibility to bowl in the powerplay overs with the new ball and over the years has done a commendable job. Last season, Chahar picked 22 wickets from 17 matches and helped his side make it to the final.

The Agra-born medium pacer was a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in 2012, donned the RPS jersey for two seasons before being brought on board by CSK.

Chahar would be expected to play an important role with the new ball in UAE, where the pitches assist spinners. The IPL 13 starts from September 19 and the final would be played on November 10.