ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • MS Dhoni Lifts Ravindra Jadeja With Passion After CSK Beat GT in IPL 2023 Final to Lift 5th Title | WATCH

MS Dhoni Lifts Ravindra Jadeja With Passion After CSK Beat GT in IPL 2023 Final to Lift 5th Title | WATCH

IPL 2023 Final: The CSK captain lifted Ravindra Jadeja with a lot of passion near the dugout.

Published: May 30, 2023 6:38 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja news, Ravindra Jadeja age, Ravindra Jadeja updates, Ravindra Jadeja wickets, Ravindra Jadeja records, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni retirement, MS Dhoni to play in IPL, MS DHoni to play in IPL 2024, MS DHoni in iPL, MS Dhoni in IPL 2023, MS DHoni at CSK, CSK vs GT, CSK vs GT live score, CSK vs GT head to head, CSK vs GT playing XI, CSK vs GT Live streaming, CSK vs GT live cricket score, CSK vs GT live updates, IPL 2023 Final, IPL 2023 Final live score, IPL 2023 Final live cricket score, IPL 2023 Final live updates
Dhoni Lifts Jadeja (Image: IPL)

Ahmedabad: It is a rare sight to see MS Dhoni showing his emotions. But on Monday, after Ravindra Jadeja hot the winning runs to seal a fifth IPL title for Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, Dhoni could not keep calm. The CSK captain lifted Ravindra Jadeja with a lot of passion near the dugout. When this was being done, Dhoni had a smile on his face. The clip has surfaced on social space and is being loved by fans who are also reacting to it.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.