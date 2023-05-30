Home

MS Dhoni Lifts Ravindra Jadeja With Passion After CSK Beat GT in IPL 2023 Final to Lift 5th Title | WATCH

IPL 2023 Final: The CSK captain lifted Ravindra Jadeja with a lot of passion near the dugout.

Dhoni Lifts Jadeja (Image: IPL)

Ahmedabad: It is a rare sight to see MS Dhoni showing his emotions. But on Monday, after Ravindra Jadeja hot the winning runs to seal a fifth IPL title for Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, Dhoni could not keep calm. The CSK captain lifted Ravindra Jadeja with a lot of passion near the dugout. When this was being done, Dhoni had a smile on his face. The clip has surfaced on social space and is being loved by fans who are also reacting to it.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

