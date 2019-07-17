After Team India’s ouster from the knockouts of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, all eyes are zoomed out on the future of legendary wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni. Hailed as one of the greatest-ever captain and one of the shrewdest minds in the ‘Gentlemen’s Game’ – Dhoni has remained a vital cog Team India’s limited-overs setup from last 16 years. After making his fourth World Cup appearance in England, Dhoni will not travel to West Indies with Indian for a month-long tour.

If the reports are to be believed, the former India skipper has made himself unavailable for the three ODIs and three T20I scheduled to be played on Caribbean islands, starting from August 3. However, it is expected that Dhoni will help the Men in Blue in the transitioning phase by helping out and grooming the next-in-line talent – Rishabh Pant.

“MS will not go to the West Indies. Going forward, he will not travel with the team within Indiaor overseas as the first-choice wicketkeeper. Rishabh Pant will take over and there will be a grooming window for him until he settles down. During this time, MS will help in the transition. For all you know, he could be part of the 15 but not part of the 11. This team needs a guiding hand on multiple fronts and wishing MS away is clearly unhealthy”, TOI quoted a BCCI source.

Dhoni had received a lot of criticism for his slow strike rate during the recently concluded Cricket World Cup. The 38-year-old scored 273 runs in the tournament, but he was regularly criticised for slow strike-rate.

India’s squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies is likely to be announced on July 19 or 20.

Dhoni faced criticism for, what critics said, his baffling approach during the team’s run-chase against England. In the semifinal against New Zealand, he scored 50 runs but as soon as he was run-out, India’s hopes of reaching the finals were dashed.

Earlier, it was reported that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah will most likely be rested for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies. Kohli and Bumrah are likely to be on rest for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies.

Both the players will be joining the team prior to the Test series. India will play their first Test match from August 22 to 27.