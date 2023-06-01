Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Likely to Undergo Knee Surgery: REPORT

MS Dhoni Likely to Undergo Knee Surgery: REPORT

Dhoni has been dealing with this ever since the 2023 season of IPL started.

MS Dhoni Knee Injury UPDATE (Image: BCCI)

Mumbai: In what would come as a big heartbreak for fans, crowd favourite MS Dhoni is likely to undergo a knee surgery. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Dhoni was examined and the doctors feel that they may have to operate his knee. The CSK captain led his side to the final of IPL 2023 despite carrying the injury. Dhoni has been dealing with this ever since the 2023 season of IPL started. The 41-year-old played the entire IPL season with a heavily strapped left knee and although he looked absolutely okay while keeping, more often than not batted as late as No.8 and didn’t look swift while running between the wickets.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Cricbuzz said: “MS Dhoni has gone to meet Dr Pardiwala (he is treating Pant as well) & prepare to take the surgery route to recover fully for the next season”.

You may like to read

“Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call,” Viswanathan told PTI on Wednesday.

Trending Now

Is there a possibility that Dhoni will decide against playing next season and thus free up a purse of Rs 15 crore for the mini auction, the CEO replied: “Frankly, we are not even thinking on those lines as we haven’t reached that stage.

“It will be completely Dhoni’s call. But I can tell you in CSK, we haven’t entertained those thoughts,” Viswanathan said.

While fans would be praying for Dhoni’s quick recovery, it would be interesting to see how long the CSK captain takes to recover and get back to nowmal life. He has also kept the option of playing the IPL in 2024 open.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES