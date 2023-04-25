Home

MS Dhoni Loses Cool During IPL 2023 Match, Gives Death Stare At Teammate | WATCH UNSEEN VIDEO

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to hang up his boots after IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are at the top of IPL 2023 table. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Known as ‘Captain Cool’, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen loosing his cool in one of the rarest of instances during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, a video of which went viral on social media.

The video is from Chennai Super Kings’ match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru where Dhoni was seen screaming at one of his teammates while fielding. He even gave a death stare at the fielder as well.

Dhoni has been the major attraction of IPL 2023 with rumours spreading that the CSK skipper might hang up his keeping gloves at the end of the ongoing season. Dhoni even gave a few hints on a couple of instances about his retirement in IPL 2023.

“They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd,” Dhoni said after CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens oN Sunday. “Whatever said and done, last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here.

“They have given a lot of love and affection. They always stay late to listen to me,” said four-time IPL winner Dhoni after CSK defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad.

