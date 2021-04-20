MS Dhoni – who struggled with the bat again – was brutally honest at the post-match presentation on Monday after Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals to secure their second win on the trot. After the match, Dhoni – who scored 18 off 17 balls – conceded that the first six balls that he faced could have cost CSK the match. Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings Climb to Second; Shikhar Dhawan Holds Orange, Harshal Patel Dons Purple Cap

"Glad we scored 180, I thought we could have got a few more. This was one of the games where the first six balls I played could have cost us in another game. We have to be mindful of that and score as much as possible," he said at the post-match presentation.

After the important win for CSK, Dhoni was asked what has changed for CSK over the years. Admitting that a lot has changed over the years, Dhoni reckoned that the atmosphere is very good and the bowlers are enjoying bowling this year after being under the pump in UAE last season.

“A lot has changed over the years, the way he have prepared and turned up. Right from the start we kept a very good atmosphere. A lot of the bowlers have been under the pump last year but this time they are enjoying bowling on these wickets where there is assistance.”

Dhoni – who retired from international cricket last year – has not played a lot and the rustiness shows. At 40, Dhoni is still fit compared to other younger cricketers, but his hitting form has taken a dip. The CSK skipper, unlike in the past, struggles to hit the ball from the middle of the bat as he would have in his prime.

With the win, CSK zoom to the second spot in the points table with two wins in three games.