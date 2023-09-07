Home

Sports

MS Dhoni MANIA Sends WWE World Into Frenzy, Here’s What Icon Sami Zayn Said About CSK Captain – WATCH

MS Dhoni MANIA Sends WWE World Into Frenzy, Here’s What Icon Sami Zayn Said About CSK Captain – WATCH

MS Dhoni has already announed the retirement from International cricket and currently leading Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2023.

Short HL: MS Dhoni MANIA Sends WWE World Into Frenzy, Video is PROOF!

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is one of the most famous cricketers around the globe and undoubtedly because of his talent. WWE icon Sami Zayn who is currently in India as WWE are in India for the upcoming Superstar Spectacle show that takes place on September 8, 2023.

Trending Now

The matches will be played at at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India and will feature stars from the WWE Raw roster.

You may like to read

Recently a video of Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens is going viral where they both are talking about Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni here is the clip:

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn to Kevin Owens: “I’ve heard of MS Dhoni alot, he’s very very famous here”. pic.twitter.com/42NngN9jwM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 7, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES