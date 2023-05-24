Home

MS Dhoni May Get BANNED For IPL 2023 Final Due to Slow Over Rate During Qualifier 1 Between GT-CSK – Check DEETS

Dhoni has already been fined earlier in the tournament for maintaining a slow over rate. As per the rules, if he commits the same offense again - the player could be banned.

Chennai: There was a nine-minute delay in proceedings during IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The incident took place when Dhoni started arguing with the umpires as Matheesha Pathirana was not allowed to bowl his second over. The umpires did not allow the CSK bowler to operate because he did not complete the stipulated time on the field after taking a break to be eligible for bowling again. Dhoni argued with the umpires and that could now backfire for the CSK captain as he could be penalised. Dhoni has already been fined earlier in the tournament for maintaining a slow over rate. As per the rules, if he commits the same offense again – the player could be banned.

It would now be interesting to see what decision is taken.

“That 5-minute argument with the umpires, he has was unnecessary. All he did was stall and stall the game instead of letting another bowler bowl. He might come to regret that at the end of the match,” Simon Doull said on air.

