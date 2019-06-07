ICC World Cup 2019: Move over MS Dhoni’s Insignia Row, things could get worse for the former India skipper. BCCI had laid down a diktat for the WAGS ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, that wives and girlfriends can join the cricketers only 20 days after the tournament has begun and can be with the cricketers for 15 days only. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and Ziva were present at the Rose Bowl during India’s World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa. The mother-daughter duo was spotted rooting for the Men in Blue from the stands. Looks like the rule has been breached and now it would be interesting to see BCCI’s stance in this issue.

Here are pictures that show Sakshi and Ziva were present.

Meanwhile, after a clinical show against South Africa, India will lock horns against Australia in a battle of equals on Sunday. Dhoni, on the other hand, finds himself in the middle of a controversy for sporting the army insignia in his gloves during the match against South Africa. Dhoni has been receiving support from all quarters which is extremely heartwarming.

A day after the International Cricket Council asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the “Balidaan Badge” removed from M.S. Dhoni’s wicketkeeping gloves, the Congress on Friday came out in support of the former captain saying the insignia on his gloves is neither political nor religious.

“MS Dhoni is a Lt. colonel in the Indian Army. Moreover he is a special forces designate. ICC rules states that any form of political, religious & racial statement can’t be made with the playing outfit. The insignia does none of that,” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted with the hashtag “#DhoniKeepTheGlove”.