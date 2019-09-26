Former India skipper MS Dhoni is unavailable for the home series against South Africa and the upcoming Bangladesh series due to a back injury he picked up during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as per reports in a national daily.

The 38-year-old was also missed the West Indies tour. Dhoni went into the World Cup with a back niggle, which only got worse during the course of the tournament. According to Indian Express, Dhoni is expected to fully recover by November.

After the World Cup, where India succumbed to a loss in the semi-final against New Zealand, Dhoni took a break and joined the paramilitary forces in Kashmir.

Dhoni had picked up the back injury during the Indian Premier League. It happened during a game against Kings XI Punjab in which Dhoni scored 79*. After the game, Dhoni spoke about the injury during the post-match press conference and said, “It’s bad. How bad it is, I don’t know.” This year, during the IPL, Dhoni had said his back was holding up. “The back is holding up, it’s not getting worse, with the World Cup coming up, can’t afford that, because that’s too important.”

The management gave a hint recently where they brushed aside all the talks of Dhoni’s retirement as Virat Kohli spoke about the “alignment” between his predecessor and the team ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa.

“One great thing about him is that he thinks for Indian cricket. And whatever we (team management) think, he is on the same page. The alignment is there,” said Kohli while speaking about Dhoni. “The kind of mindset he has had about grooming youngsters and giving them opportunities, and he is still the same person,” Kohli praised Dhoni and highlighted his importance.