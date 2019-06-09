ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni can do anything! The former India skipper nearly did the impossible to run out Steve Smith at Kennington Oval. Chasing a mammoth 353 to win, Smith was fighting it in the middle trying to make a match out of it as Dhoni nearly caught him napping. Smith dropped the ball near him and because he did not see how far the ball went, he took off for a run only to realise the ball was in Dhoni’s hand. Dhoni, without looking at the wicket left the ball, very instinctly. The ball hit the stumps but Smith had his bat behind the crease and survived what could have been a very unfortunate way of getting out.

Here is the video of Dhoni’s genius:

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan continued his love affair with ICC tournaments, as he cracked a hundred to lead India’s superlative batting show and help the team post a mammoth 352/5 in 50 overs against Australia in a marquee World Cup clash at the Kennington Oval here on Sunday.

Dhawan took 109 balls to score 117 with the help of 16 fours while skipper Virat Kohli smashed 82 off 77 balls, his innings laced with four fours and two sixes. Opener Rohit Sharma too scored a fluent 57 off 70 balls with the help of three fours and one six.

Dhawan and Sharma were involved in a 127-run opening stand before Kohli shared a crucial 93-run partnership with Dhawan.

Promoted up the order at No. 4, all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed a 27-ball 48 (4×4, 6×3) as India took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, unflustered by the “gloves” controversy, also joined the party with a breezy 14-ball 27, hitting three fours and a huge six off Mitchell Starc (1/74).

Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the bowlers (2/62) while Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins also got a wicket each but not without getting hit to all areas of the park.