Former India skipper MS Dhoni – who has not played international cricket since the exit in 2019 Cricket World Cup – turned 39 on Monday. Amid all the speculations of his retirement, his manager Mihir Diwakar has confirmed that the Ranchi-born is not considering it as of now and he also said that he is determined to play the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - MS Dhoni Birthday: Mumbai Police Wish Former India Captain in Unique Way, Tweet Goes Viral | SEE POST

“Being friends, we don’t talk about his cricket. But looking at him, he’s not all thinking about retirement,” Diwakar was quoted as saying by PTI. Also Read - Happy Birthday Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Vintage Wine at 39, Intriguing as Ever

“He is very determined to play the IPL. He has worked really hard for this. If you remember he was there in Chennai one month in advance before everything was shut down,” he added. Also Read - Mahendra Singh Dhoni Birthday: Top-10 Interesting Facts That You Should Know

Earlier in the year, on March 2, Dhoni had joined the CSK training camp ahead of the T20 tournament, but with the deadly virus rising in the country the camp was called off on March 14.

From performing army duties like any other soldier in Jammu and Kashmir to spending quality time with his family, Dhoni has kept himself busy during the sabbatical and there has been no dip in his popularity.

Fans would love to see the former skipper play for the national side again and current head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier said that if he performs outstandingly well in the IPL, he would be considered for the upcoming T20 World Cup – which also looks uncertain now during the pandemic.