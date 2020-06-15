The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday broke the hearts of an entire nation. He will always be remembered for bringing former India skipper MS Dhoni’s story to life in the 2016 biopic movie based on him. Also Read - Did Sushant Singh Rajput Send Rhea Chakraborty Back Home Before Committing Suicide?

During an interaction with Arun Pandey – the producer of the film revealed some of Sushant's memories.

Pandey recalled the first time Dhoni saw Sushant play the helicopter shot – which is a signature shot of MSD – he was in awe of him and had predicted that the actor could play Ranji trophy.

“I still remember that child-like smile on Sushant’s face when Mahi, after watching a training clip of the actor playing the helicopter shot on his phone, said in jest: ‘Arre tu to bilkul photocopy kar diya, Ranji Trophy khel jaoge tum,’” Pandey said as reported by Indian Express.

Pandey also revealed that the actor had long interactive sessions with Dhoni to prepare for the biopic. He also shared an interesting anecdote featiring Dhoni and Sushant.

“He would have long sessions with Dhoni too. Again, the questions kept on coming. If he wasn’t satisfied with any answer or if Dhoni was evasive, he would slightly twist the same question and try his luck again. Once I remember, Dhoni rolled his eyes and said: ‘Arre bhai, kitne questions poochta hai tu!’ I remember Sushant’s reply. He said, ‘Bhaisaab, everybody is going to search you in me, I will have to do everything the same way as you do’,” Pandey added.