MS Dhoni opens up on India’s biggest challenge heading into T20 World Cup 2026, says…

MS Dhoni who led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup truimph called Suryakumar Yadav-led India as "one of the most dangerous side" in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026

MS Dhoni opens up on India's biggest challenge heading into T20 World Cup 2026 (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: India is all set to begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign this week on February 7 against the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav-led India will enter the tournament as defending champions, having lifted the title in 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

It was India’s second T20 World Cup triumph after their historic win in the inaugural 2007 edition. As the team targets a record third title, MS Dhoni who led India to the 2007 crown has called the side as “one of the most dangerous teams,” while also warning that dew conditions could pose a challenge.

“It’s one of the most dangerous teams. You know, they would have already started batting or bowling. But what all is needed in a good team? Everything is there. They have the experience. Especially when it comes to this format, the experience is vast. They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing whatever roles they are playing in the team, they have been in that situation for a considerable period of time,” Dhoni said on Mahi Unplugged.

“What worries me? Again, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things. So, even when I was playing, something that really scared me was dew. Where the toss becomes crucial and all of that. If we are playing 10 matches with some of the best teams, we will come out as winners more often than not. If the conditions remain neutral,” he further said.

Dhoni opened up on the unpreadictable nature of the T20 format

Calling the Men in Blue as one of the most dangerous side, Dhoni reflected on the unpredictable nature of the T20 format, “The problem is when some of your players have a day off and somebody from the opposition has a brilliant day. And it can happen in the T20 group. So, that’s the time. Whether it happens in the league stage, whether it happens in the knockout stage, that’s where all the praying is needed. You know, nobody should get injured. Whatever roles are given, people should accomplish their roles for the team,” he said.

“And if that’s the case, I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. But it’s one of the most dangerous teams,” he concluded.

