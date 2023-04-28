Home

MS Dhoni Or AB De Villiers? Who Is Imran Tahir’s Favourite Finisher Among The Greats In IPL

Imran Tahir has played under Ab de Villiers and MS Dhoni. While Tahir played with AB de Villiers for South Africa, Dhoni was the leg-spinners captain in Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and AB de Villiers are legends on their own right. Be in international cricket or Indian Premier League, both Dhoni and De Villiers have ruled during their playing days. Former South African international Imran Tahir picked his one-time national teammate over Dhoni as the best finisher in IPL.

Incidentally, Tahir has played under Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings during his time at the cash-rich league. The 44-year-old, who was last seen in Pakistan Super League for Karachi Kings, hailed De Villiers for his ability to build on the innings from any position and bail out the team from any situations.

“Mujhe muskil me daal diya hai lekin dekhein mai samjhata hu ki modern cricket ka jo maine sabse best player dekha hai wo maine ye kaha bhi hai to mai usi pe atal rahunga and that’s ABD. (You have put me in a tough situation. I have told this before and I will stick to it, the best player in modern-day cricket according to me is ABD).

“Maine use bada player nahi dekha. Wo finishing ke role mein kare ya upar se inning ko build karne ke role me rahe, Mai samajhata hu, jitni cricket main khela hu, maine ABD jaisa player nahi dekha (I haven’t seen a better player than ABD. Be it as a finisher or be it building an innings at the top order, I haven’t seen any other player as him during my career), added Tahir.

