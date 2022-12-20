MS Dhoni or Ricky Ponting: Brad Hogg Picks Ex-India Skipper As Better Captain

Brad Hogg Compares India Ex-skipper With Ricky Ponting

New Delhi: Ricky Ponting and MS Dhoni are the two greatest skippers to have ever played cricket. MS Dhoni is the only skipper who won all the ICC trophies while Ponting led Australia has won World Cup two times in 2003 and 2007. Australia was dominating at the time of Ponting’s captaincy.

This is a often debate about the best captain of all time in cricket and Ponting and MS Dhoni always come into the list. When asked about picking a better captain between the two, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg picked MS Dhoni as the better skipper. Hogg said that while it’s tough to separate the two, the fact that Dhoni had to deal with a lot of politics, he will rate Dhoni above Ponting.

“Ricky Ponting had a wonderful team. MS Dhoni had a great team as well. For me, both did exceptionally well, both have got a fantastic record. You cannot separate them. I’d say that MS Dhoni probably had more politics to deal with in Indian cricket than what Ricky Ponting did. That probably puts Dhoni slightly in front of Ricky Ponting,” said Hogg on his Youtube channel.

“The other thing with Ricky Ponting is he had a lot of cricketers around that were really experienced and knew their roles and knew what to do as well. He only had to control certain aspects of the game. Most of the attitudes of the players, the discipline of the players, the plans of the players knowing what to do, they all knew it.