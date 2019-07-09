ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ross Taylor and MS Dhoni, one of them is certainly going to play their last WC game today when India lock horns with New Zealand. The Kiwi veteran has not hinted at anything, but considering he is 35, it is highly unlikely he would be playing another World Cup. With Dhoni, it is almost certain, that if India lose at Manchester, it would be his last World Cup game and also his last ODI for India. Dhoni is 38 and he has been paying tribute to all his batmakers by using their bat in the World Cup. He is setting it up for the final bye.

India would be hoping that Mancheter is not Dhoni’s last and it is Lords instead. Dhoni has led India to two World titles and Champions Trophy glory as well. He has been the most successful cricketer to have led the country in terms of accolades won. He has also been arguably India’s best ODI batsman and a world class finisher.

He led India in 200 ODIs, of which the team won 110 matches. At home, Dhoni captained the side to 43 wins out of 73 matches. So far, Doni has represented the country in 90 Tests, 348 ODIs and 98 T20Is. He has scored more than 10,000 ODI runs and close to 5,000 runs in Test cricket.

Known for lightning quick reflexes behind the wicket, the Ranchi marauder also holds the record of most number of stumpings in international cricket – Dhoni has affected 123 stumpings.

Taylor, on the other hand has been a limited overs specialist and has been part of some of New Zealand’s most famous wins. He was a part of the 2015 WC squad that emerged runner-up.

Both the cricketers have been legends in their own space. It would be unfortunate for fans to see one of their heroes say goodbye at Old Trafford.

Semi-final 1 is a tricky match up as both the teams are well-matched in all departments. Yet,it has been a contrasting scenario for both the teams as India are in the middle of a rampaging run in the tournament as they finished the league stages on the top of the pile. A loss against England was a minor blip in an otherwise supreme run. However, New Zealand haven’t been in good form of late, with three consecutive losses.