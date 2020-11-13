With around five months to go for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League, CSK skipper MS Dhoni seems to have found a new pastime during the pandemic. Known to be a grounded and simple individual, the 39-year old has ordered 2000 Kadaknath chickens – could be his unique way of de-stressing. The chickens are of a rare breed which is not easily found and hence Dhoni will get his order delivered not bore December. Also Read - IPL 2021: Chris Lynn to Mitchell McClenaghan, Players Mumbai Indians (MI) Could Release Ahead of Mega Auction

According to an IANS report, the CSK captain got in touch with the director of the Kadaknath Murga Research Center in Jhabua, IS Tomar.

The Kadaknath chicken meat has GI tag and is recognised for its delicious taste with black blood and black flesh. It is fat- and cholesterol-free.

CSK’s Disappointing IPL 2020

For the first time in the history of the tournament, the CSK franchise could not make it to the Playoffs as they also became the first team to be out of the Playoffs race. CSK were missing veteran cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh – who pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.