MS Dhoni Overshadows KING’s Performance In Ahmedabad Ahead Of CSK Vs GT IPL 2023 Final | WATCH VIDEO

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is playing his 250th Indian Premier League game on May 29 in Ahmedabad.

MS Dhoni walks down the stairs to enter the field at Narendra Modi Stadium. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni stole the show during rapper KING’s performance with his entry at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final against Gujarat Titans.

Just before the toss, as KING sang his popular tracks like ‘Maan meri jaan,’ the crowd at the world’s largest stadium went crazy as they saw Dhoni walking down the stairs into the field, the video of which went viral on social media.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the house! 🏟️ No shortage of energy here in Ahmedabad 🔥🔥 Inching closer to LIVE action 🙌#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/HSCrTJJ14W — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

In the video that was posted by the IPL’s official handle, as KING sang his ‘O Mere Sona Re’ Dhoni made his entry and the whole stadium went crazy. Even the support staff at the CSK dugout stood up and clapped with the entire crowd. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans posted a daunting 214/4 after being sent into bat first, thanks to B Sai Sudharsan’s 96 in 47 balls.

The defending champions were off to a flying start with their opening duo of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill putting on 67 runs in seven overs. Gill, who was dropped by Deepak Chahar in the second over, was sent back by star left-arm spinning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a 20-ball 39.

Saha went on to make 54 off 39 balls to lay a strong foundation for a formidable total. After that it was all Sudharsan, who hit six sixes and eight fours in his whirlwind knock. Tushar Deshpande gave away 56 runs in his four overs.

