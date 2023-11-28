Top Recommended Stories

MS Dhoni Playing Tennis Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction Goes VIRAL – WATCH

IPL 2024: Dhoni is seen standing near the baseline and returning balls. Looks like he is having a warm-up before the game actually starts.

Published: November 28, 2023 9:39 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

MS Dhoni Tennis (Image: X Screengrab)

Ranchi: Is there anything MS Dhoni cannot do? While the world discusses Dhoni’s future with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, he is busy playing tennis. Dhoni was spotted playing tennis recently and that is making headlines. Dhoni is easily among the most popular cricketers today despite having left playing international cricket. In the clips that are going viral, Dhoni is seen standing near the baseline and returning balls. Looks like he is having a warm-up before the game actually starts. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

