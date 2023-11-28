By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MS Dhoni Playing Tennis Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction Goes VIRAL – WATCH
IPL 2024: Dhoni is seen standing near the baseline and returning balls. Looks like he is having a warm-up before the game actually starts.
Ranchi: Is there anything MS Dhoni cannot do? While the world discusses Dhoni’s future with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, he is busy playing tennis. Dhoni was spotted playing tennis recently and that is making headlines. Dhoni is easily among the most popular cricketers today despite having left playing international cricket. In the clips that are going viral, Dhoni is seen standing near the baseline and returning balls. Looks like he is having a warm-up before the game actually starts. Here is the clip that is now going viral.
Tennis time for Captain Saab 💛#MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/SS9Nwa58Ta
— Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) November 28, 2023
