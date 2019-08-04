Former India captain MS Dhoni is making the most of his downtime away from cricket in style. After obliging fans to autographs, Dhoni was spotted singing an iconic Bollywood number and now a video has surfaced on the internet where Lt Col Dhoni was seen playing volleyball with his para-territorial battalion fellow mates. Dhoni was seen serving from the back in the clip. The 37-year-old has taken a break from cricket after a gruelling World Cup where India faced a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand.

Here is the video posted on Dhoni’s fan page where you can see the former India skipper play volleyball:

Lt. Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni spotted playing volleyball with his Para Territorial Battalion!💙😊 Video Courtesy : DB Creation #IndianArmy #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/H6LwyC4ALb — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) August 4, 2019

Earlier, former India captain MS Dhoni has started his glorious stint with the Indian army in militancy-affected South Kashmir region on July 31. Just like the rest of the soldiers, Dhoni has been assigned patrolling, guard and post duties during his two-week tenure with the Territorial Army. In the first photos of the World Cup-winning India captain in his uniform, the 38-year-old was caught signing a bat with fellow army men in the background.

Dhoni has taken a two-month break from the Team India and is currently with the 106 TA Battalion (Para) of the Indian Army. The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force and the stumper is expected to be with them till August 15.

During his 15-day stint in the valley starting 1 August, Dhoni – who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment. He will be doing patrolling, guard and post duties, and will also stay with the troops.

Earlier, Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that Dhoni had completed his basic training and expressed faith that the cricketer would perform all his duties.