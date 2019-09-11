Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been away from the game and he is making the most of his downtime in the twilight of his career. 37-year-old Dhoni was spotted playing with his daughter Ziva in the pool as he introduces her as the ‘baby shark’. It is a loving picture where you can once again see the bonding they share. It certainly is a treat for Dhoni fans who wait eagerly to get a glimpse of him. In the picture, Ziva is all dressed up in her colourful swimming costume and she looks extremely happy and elated. This is not the first time the father and daughter have been seen enjoying each other’s company. In the past, Dhoni has been seen teaching her languages and also sharing besan ke ladoos.

Here are the pictures of their pool party:

View this post on Instagram Baby shark !!! A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Sep 11, 2019 at 8:25am PDT

Dhoni has not played cricket since India’s heartbreaking loss in the World Cup semifinals to New Zealand. Dhoni’s wicket held the key for India in that epic match. Once he was out, it was the final nail in the coffin as the Men in Blue were knocked out.

After the World Cup, he took a break and pulled out of the Windies tour after getting permission from BCCI. He then joined his army regiment in Kashmir where he served as a normal jawan. During his stint with his army regiment, humble Dhoni was seen singing for the army apart from polishing his own shoes. He is also set to miss the South Africa series and that makes the scenario a little problematic as he is not playing and still not calling it quits.