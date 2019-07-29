As we all know Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently in Kashmir serving his duties for the Indian Army. He will be staying in the valley with the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army till August 15.

But, before joining the Army, Dhoni was spotted playing football with Arjun Kapoor and spending some light moments with children in Juhu, Mumbai. The former Indian cricketer was seen playing in an exhibition match to raise fund for charity.

Before the match began, the World Cup-winning captain practiced with the other footballers there on the ground. A video of the cricketer surfacing on Instagram has now gone viral.

Also, Dhoni spent some time with children before plying his time with football. In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, he is being seen sharing some happy time with few kids on the field.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his duties with the Indian Army. He made himself unavailable for India’s tour of West Indies before leaving for Kashmir to join his battalion. Reports have come in which states that the cricketer is scheduled to visit Army Schools in the valley where he is expected to play cricket with children and raise awareness about the importance of sports.