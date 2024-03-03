Home

MS Dhoni Plays Dandiya At Anant Ambani-Radika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash In Jamnagar – WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are among the few cricketing legends who have been invited at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radika Merchant.

MS Dhoni plays Dandiya with Dwayne Bravo.

Jamnagar: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was caught playing Dandiya with his wife Sakshi Singh Sarat and former teammate Dwayne Bravo at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radika Merchant, the video of which went viral on social media.

Dhoni, Sakshi, Bravo playing Dandiya at the Pre-Wedding of Anant Ambani. 👌 – A beautiful video…..!!!pic.twitter.com/dDUY3nppIb — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 3, 2024

