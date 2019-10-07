Former India captain MS Dhoni was once again spotted playing football in Mumbai during his break from international cricket. It is no secret that Dhoni is extremely fond of the sport and indulges in it whenever he finds the time. The 38-year-old was seen playing soccer with Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor. During the game, Dhoni was seen asking for the ball as he got himself unmarked and then received the ball. Dhoni then dribbled the ball, looked up and passed.

Here is the video:

Dhoni last featured for India in the World Cup earlier this year, after which he took a two-month break from cricket. The former India captain, who holds an honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank in the Indian Army, spent 15 days in Jammu & Kashmir with his battalion doing patrolling duties. After that, he went to the US and participated in an amateur golf tournament before returning to India.

There has been a lot of talk about Dhoni’s future plans – when will he retire or what are his plans. It is still unclear of what Dhoni wants, but reports claim that the team management has asked him to stay till the World T20 next year as a back up for Rishabh Pant. With Dhoni around, the management believes that the transition will be better.