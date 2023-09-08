Home

MS Dhoni Plays Golf With Ex-US President Donald Trump – VIRAL PICS

MS Dhoni Plays Golf With Ex-US President Donald Trump – VIRAL PICS

The madness of MSD in the USA is smowballing everyday.

Dhoni Meets Trump Over Game Golf (Image: X)

New York: Is there anything MS Dhoni cannot do? Dhoni, despite having stopped playing international cricket, is still one of the most popular cricketers in the world. The Chennai Super Kings captain recently led his side to an IPL triumph and also confirmed that he would be back leading the side in 2024. With it being an off-season, Dhoni is making the most of it by traveling across the world and spending time with his friends and family. The CSK captain was recentky spotted at an US Open match and now, he got an invitation from former US President Donald Trump for a game of golf. Pictures of Dhoni playing gold with Trump has surfaced on social space and is going viral.

MS Dhoni with former US President Donald Trump. He was invited by Trump for a Golf Game. – The madness of MSD in the USA…!!!! pic.twitter.com/Z1XWmzZOpW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 8, 2023

From working as a ticket collector at a railway station, Dhoni transformed into India’s biggest trophy collector, leading the team to ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC ODI World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 as skipper. MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the greatest captains cricket ever witnessed.

The wicketkeeper-batter has a massive fan following but what is not a good thing for the fans is the fact that Dhoni is not active on social media. He barely posts anything on the platform and that sees his fans rely on viral videos and pictures to get a glimpse of the player.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020. However, he continued to be a part of Indian Premier League as a player.

