Former India skipper MS Dhoni makes news with all his actions – be it on-the-field or off it. He is loved by his fans and a video that surfaced during his family trip in Madhya Pradesh recently where he was mobbed by fans is a testament of that.

He is currently on a vacation in the picturesque Maldives, where he was spotted playing volleyball with friends. The video was shared on a fan page and has ever since gone viral.

Here is the video where you can see Dhoni playing volleyball in a casual black vest and shorts:

In his trip to the Maldives, the 38-year-old and his wife Sakshi is in the company of former India cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh and his wife.

Hello Maldives! Here we come! pic.twitter.com/5R5lIbGOYM — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 2, 2020

Earlier, Dhoni was spotted driving a speedboat in the Maldives under the supervision of the captain of the ship. Surely Dhoni is making the most of his downtime away from cricket.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain has not played international cricket since India’s heartbreaking loss against the Kiwis in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

He missed the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia.

He was also dropped from the BCCI’s central contract recently which stirred rumours of his retirement.

He will soon be seen donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the team.