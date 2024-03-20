Home

MS Dhoni Practices Helicopter Shot Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opener; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Two days ahead of the IPL opener against RCB, Dhoni was seen fine tuning his hitting abilities. He also played his signature helicopter shot in the training session.

MS Dhoni Helicopter Shot

Chennai: Eyes will be on MS Dhoni wherever he goes this year at the IPL as it is highly possible that this is his last year at the cash-rich league. The 42-year-old Dhoni would be leading the CSK unit in 2024 and be hoping that they can defend the title. Dhoni, who has not played any competitive cricket for a year, would be back and that surely is the biggest attraction. Two days ahead of the IPL opener against RCB, Dhoni was seen fine tuning his hitting abilities. He also played his signature helicopter shot in the training session. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

With all the talk over will this be Dhoni’s last season at the IPL. To that, former South African star AB de Villiers answered this question during a session on his YouTube channel. The SA former cricketer reckoned with Dhoni ‘you never know’. This means even the former RCB player is confused over Dhoni’s plans.

“They played some incredible cricket last year. There were a lot of rumors about MS Dhoni finishing up last year, that was not the case, ladies and gentlemen. He would be back again. Will this be his final season? No one knows. He just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends. He keeps running. What an incredible player, what an incredible captain,” de Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

CSK Full Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

