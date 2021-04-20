Over the years, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja have formed a successful pair and have won innumerable matches for CSK and India in the past. On Monday, fans got to see the magic again as veteran Dhoni predicted the wicket of Jos Buttler even before Jadeja clean bowled him. Also Read - DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 13 at MA. Chidambaram, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 20 Tuesday

From him the stumps, Dhoni said to a fielder nearby that the ball is dry and will spin. That is exactly what followed as Buttler was done in by the vicious spin of Jadeja, who pitched the ball on middle-leg and got to whip off the off bail. Battler played down the wrong line and paid the price for it. Also Read - Sanju Samson Says 'Shocked to See no Dew And Ball Turning' at Wankhede After MS Dhoni's CSK Beat RR in IPL 2021 Game

The sharpness of Dhoni to understand conditions and situations better than most at 40 makes him special and an indispensable commodity for CSK. Also Read - Chetan Sakariya's Inspiring Fanboy Post For CSK Skipper MS Dhoni After IPL 2021 Game is Going Viral

Here is how Jadeja bowled Buttler, but hear Dhoni’s talk from behind the stumps before that:

While Dhoni struggled in his 17-ball stay scoring 18 runs before mistiming one, Jadeja had a night to remember. He scored eight runs with the bat and then picked up two wickets and four good catches during the match, showing his value to CSK again.

After the match, Rajasthan Royals captan Sanju Samson – who opted to bowl after winning the toss – said that he was shocked to see the ball no dew and the ball spin. He said this after CSK beat RR by 45 runs to climb to the second spot in the points table.

“We never expected that (turn), the dew didn’t come and the ball was still turning, so it was a bit shocking to see,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.