MS Dhoni Press Conference Ahead of IPL 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch CSK Captain’s PC Ahead of Match 1 vs GT

MS Dhoni Press Conference Ahead of IPL 2023 LIVE Streaming: Dhoni is expected to be asked questions about the combination, his batting position, and future plans. Interesting to see what he answers and how he does it.

Ahmedabad: On the eve of the opening night of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni would be addressing the press on Thursday. While speaking with the media, Dhoni is expected to be asked questions about the combination, his batting position, and future plans. Interesting to see what he answers and how he does it.

When and where is the MS Dhoni press conference?

The MS Dhoni presser will take place on March 30, Thursday in Ahmedabad at 5:45 PM IST.

Where can the presser be streamed or watched?

The PC would be streamed on CSK’s social handles.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Dhoni will once again be a crucial player for the side as he will bring in all the experience to the table and that would be invaluable. Reports suggest that this could be Dhoni’s final season of IPL. If that is the case, the CSK captain would like to sign off on a high. He has led CSK to the title four times, he would love to make it five.

