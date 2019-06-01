ICC World Cup 2019: With the World Cup going on, eyes will be on Team India as they are frontrunners to clinch it. India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will play the key at the top of the order and a lot of hopes would be pinned on them. The successful openers recently caught up with each other for an interview in Breakfast With Champions. The two openers chemistry and the way they have fun highlighted the good bonding between them which helps them be a successful opening pair.

Rohit, who initially started his career as a middle-order batsman revealed how MS Dhoni promoted him to open and convinced him that he was good enough.

“Champions Trophy is such a big tournament and suddenly MS told me that you open, it was the first match. I said okay let’s see. He spoke and I did say yes and then went to the room and wondered if I can do it or not. I did not know anything about the opposing team with whom I was playing. Because an idea comes to the player whether he is playing in the match or not playing. Mentally you know, I was in the mood that I am not playing in the match. So I was busy doing all day training or doing something else. So I did not know who the match was with,” said Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, India will play their opening match against South Africa on June 5. Virat Kohli-led India is a well-balanced unit and has the potential to go deep in the tournament. The Men in Blue are making the most of their time in the UK. Yesterday, the players were spotted bonding and having fun over a game of paintball.