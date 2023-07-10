Home

MS Dhoni Provides Knee Injury Update to Random Fan; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

While Dhoni was walking inside the airport, a fan randomly asked the CSK captain about his knee injury.

Mumbai: MS Dhoni, who recently turned 42, was spotted at the airport on Sunday leaving for Chennai along with his wife Sakshi. While he was walking inside the airport, a fan randomly asked the CSK captain about his knee injury. Dhoni responded to the fan with a smile and a hand gesture indicating that it is alright. Dhoni was also seen in his new look which is already creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Dhoni and his wife have reached Chennai for the audio and trailer launch of the movie ‘LGM’ – Dhoni’s maiden film production venture under his company Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The CSK skipper received a grand welcome with ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ chants and flowers being showered on him.

“Mahi bhai, how is your knee?” A fan enquired. Here is the video where you can see Dhoni’s heartwarming response:

Despite his fitness issues, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to the title in IPL 2023. He was instrumental and inspiring from behind the stumps. Immendiately after IPL 2023 triumph, Dhoni was in Mumbai to get his knee surgery done. The 42-year-old broke the internet on his birthday with a clip where he can be seen celebrating his birthday with his pets at his Ranchi farmhouse.

Easily India’s most successfull captain, Dhoni has led India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup and subsequently the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Also, under him, CSK have won five IPL titles.

