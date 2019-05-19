With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 just around the corner, all eyes will be on Team India which is seen as the most strong contender and on former captain MS Dhoni who is probably featuring in his last World Cup. Experts of the game believe the stumper will be a major weapon in Captain Virat Kohli’s armoury.

Speaking on Star Sports, the tournament’s official global broadcaster which introduced a new show ‘FAB 15’ that analyses each player who is part of the Indian World Cup squad going to England, former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum said: “He is invaluable to the Indian team, he has a blueprint in his mind along with an approach to the game. He always puts the opposition under pressure when he arrives at the crease and reads the game perfectly. His fitness has been great, and he has been striking the ball beautifully in the recent past.”

On MSD’s recent form as a wicketkeeper and batsman, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said: “His calmness gives him the ability to judge what’s in front of him, it doesn’t matter what situation it is, he is just one of those guys who you know would hold onto the ball when thrown at him.”

“The best thing about IPL this year was the rebirth of MSD’s batting, he took out all the bowling attacks in front of him,” he added.

The show — Fab 15 — will preview each of India’s World Cup squad members in a 11-part series that will telecast at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., every Saturday and Sunday on Star Sport 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

