MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Engage in Heated Argument After CSK Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match ti Secure Playoff Spot | WATCH

While not much can be made of what the conversation may have been about, fans would hope CSK can put up a strong show and lift the crown this year.

Dhoni-Jadeja in Heated Argument (Twitter Screengrab)

Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings put on a dominant show against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Chennai beat Delhi by 77 runs to seal a playoff spot for themselves. Following the CSK win, there was a moment between Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja that became the talking point. The two stars were seen having an heated conversation while the teams were walking back to the dressing-room after the game. While not much can be made of what the conversation may have been about, fans would hope CSK can put up a strong show and lift the crown this year.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

