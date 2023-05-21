MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Engage in Heated Argument After CSK Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match ti Secure Playoff Spot | WATCH
Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings put on a dominant show against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Chennai beat Delhi by 77 runs to seal a playoff spot for themselves. Following the CSK win, there was a moment between Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja that became the talking point. The two stars were seen having an heated conversation while the teams were walking back to the dressing-room after the game. While not much can be made of what the conversation may have been about, fans would hope CSK can put up a strong show and lift the crown this year.
Here is the clip that is now going viral:
— A (@cricketvf) May 20, 2023
