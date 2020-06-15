Former India skipper MS Dhoni is feeling very ‘morose’ over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said CSK captain’s business manager Arun Pandey. Pandey – who is also the producer of Dhoni’s biopic – said that Dhoni has not been feeling good about it. Also Read - 'Such a Kind Soul': Kerala Recalls Sushant Singh Rajput's Generous Act When He Donated Rs 1 Crore Towards 2018 Floods

"We can't even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident," Arun Pandey told ABP Ananda.

Predicting that the actor had a prosperous career ahead, Pandey revealed how Dhoni was impressed by Sushant.

He added, “Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life. Sushant used to practice under the watchful eyes of former cricketer Kiran More who taught him how to keep wickets, which was very essential to play the role of Mahi. I still remember that Sushant had a bad side strain during practice and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation and recovered within a week. Even Mahi was impressed to see his dedication to work.”