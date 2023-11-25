Home

MS Dhoni Reacts To Getting Photographed During Uttarakhand Vacation – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

MS DHoni will be leading CSK in IPL 2024. He is currently visiting his ancestral village i Uttarakhand.

MS Dhoni poses for a picture with locals in his ancestral village i Uttarakhand. (Image: X)

New Delhi: At a time when the whole world is busy following IPL 2024 trading news, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is busy spending quality time with his family in Uttarakhand. During his trip to his ancestral village, Dhoni was spotted asking people around to not record him in a polite manner, the video of which went viral on social media. The two-time World Cup-winning former Indian captain once again proved that he is not at all social media savvy.

In the video, Dhoni was seen attending a call as he prepared for what seemed like a hike. Soon after the call ended, he handed the mobile phone to his security before pointing to one of the persons around to stop recording him.

“Are mobile niche karo. (Please, take down the mobile),” Dhoni said. Meanwhile, in another video, Dhoni gave a cheeky reply to a lady who welcomed his wife Sakshi in a traditional style. “Wo to chu liya aapne, photo nahi liya to aap dubara chuoge (You already touched her, but they didn’t click the photo. So, you’ll do it again),” he said.

Meanwhile, unlike his peers, technology and Dhoni are poles apart. “Me and technology, there is a big divide. I don’t use phones so much and there are a lot of stories I don’t pick up phones. But I do use technology as well. Technology has to be used in the right way,” he had said a few years back in an interview.

