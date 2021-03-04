As expected, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni got a rousing reception as he reached Chennai to join the CSK camp which starts in a week’s time. The hotel staff gave Dhoni a grand welcome on reaching the city on Wednesday night. Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video on the micro-blogging site to post a video where fans are already gushing love for the CSK skipper. Also Read - Alex Hales Posts Picture of Poor Quality of Food Served to Him After Pakistan Super League Gets Postponed Due to Rise in COVID Cases

Grand receptions and massive fanfare is nothing new for the former India skipper. He has fans rooting for f=him from all across the globe. He has been a cricketing ambassador for years.

Here is how he got love from the fans in Chennai:

Fans would be hoping he delivers this time after CSK finished last in UAE in 2020. The CSK side has brought in new players at the auction and offloaded a few.

At the recently concluded auction, CSK bought Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagath Verma, and M Harisankar Reddy. Also, CSK traded batsman Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals, ahead of the auction.

Dhoni has always maintained that he wants to prepare a team that can carry the legacy of the franchise forward.

Here’s the Final squad of CSK for IPL 2021:

MS Dhoni (C & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.