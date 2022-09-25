Ranchi: The problem is that with MS Dhoni – one just cannot predict. Who can forget him handing over the final over to Joginder Sharma in the 2007 T20 WC final when Harbhajan Singh had an over in the bank? Well, that is how the Chennai Super Kings skipper is. Now, he has made an announcement on social space that he would be announcing something at 2 PM today (September 25). Well, no one except Dhoni can predict what is in his mind. Now, fans were quick to speculate things including the thought of the retirement of the 41-year-old from cricket.Also Read - MS Dhoni Slams TROLLS Cricticising Rohit Sharma-Led Team India's Recent Performances

The former India captain retired from international cricket back in August 2020.

Dhoni would be sharing the piece of news via a Facebook live event. Speculations have been rife over what it could be.

Following last year’s debacle at the IPL and Ravindra Jadeja wishing to leave the team, it was confirmed by the CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan that Dhoni would continue to lead. So, it is quite a confusing situation about what he will announce. Could it be about Ravindra Jadeja’s status? Could very well be. But again, with Dhoni one just cannot predict.

Another wild guess is that he could be the mentor of the Indian side at the T20 World Cup in Australia. He was performing that role during last year’s T20 WC in the UAE. But again, one can just guess.

Fans are going overboard on social media trying to predict what Dhoni would be announcing.

Let’s just wat for 2 PM.