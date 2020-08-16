MS Dhoni – who stunned his fans by announcing his international retirement on Saturday evening (August 15) – is popular – not only among fans but cricketers as well. While Indian cricketers, Bollywood, and politicians from the country wished him all the best for his future endeavours, Pakistan ex-cricketers also took to social media and praised the current CSK skipper. Also Read - MS Dhoni Retires: Wife Sakshi Pays Tribute to CSK Star, Says ''You Must Have Held Those Tears'' | POST

From Shoaib Akhtar to Shahid Afridi and Danish Kaneria – all of them had kind words for the former India captain.

"A man, an era, a person who changed the way the sport was played. We call him Mahendra Singh Dhoni," wrote Shoaib Akhtar and shared a video where he hailed the 39-year-old.

“One of the true legends of Indian cricket and one of the greatest captains, congratulations on a great career MS Dhoni! All the best for your future,” Afridi wrote.

“Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hun, Pal Do Pal Meri Kahani”! My best wishes to most successful captain of Indian Cricket team @msdhoni for his future endeavours. World will miss the finisher!” Danish Kaneria.

Dhoni has arguably been the best captain to have led the country. He also holds the unique distinction of leading India to victory in all three ICC tournaments – 2007 World T20, 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.