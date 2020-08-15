New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has paid tribute to former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, after the 39-year-old cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket today evening. Also Read - MS Dhoni Retires: The Top-Ten Moments From The Legendary Cricketer's International Career

“I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank @msdhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India’s favour. Under his captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats”, Shah said in a tweet. Also Read - Suresh Raina Announces International Retirement After MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2020

“@msdhoni has mesmerised millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi”, the Home Minister, who recently recovered from COVID-19, posted in a subsequent tweet.

Notably, in what can only be described as a ‘true’ Dhoni style, the Chennai Super Kings captain announced his retirement from international cricket out of the blue in an Instagram post, which simply said, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired”.

The 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winning captain had retired from Test cricket in December 2014. India’s World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last July is the last time he played for the ‘Men in Blue’.

Moments after Dhoni retired, fellow India and Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina, too, joined his captain in retirement.