The wait is over and with a little over a month to go for the start of the IPL in UAE, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has hit the nets and started his training. The report comes a day after Suresh Raina said that Dhoni has been fine-tuning his signature helicopter shots.

Amid the pandemic, Dhoni made the most of the JSCA indoor facilities where he started his preparations for the upcoming season of the IPL.

"He (Dhoni) visited the JSCA International Stadium Complex last week. He practised at the indoor facility using bowling machine," a Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) office-bearer told the New Indian Express.

The source also confirmed that Dhoni has been doing batting practice over the weekend.

“He did batting practice for two days over the weekend, but has not returned since. I honestly don’t know what are his plans or whether he will come back for training. We only know he has visited the facility for practice.”

Reports also suggested that Dhoni used to use the facilities to practice every day before the lockdown was imposed.

Earlier in the year, Dhoni was a part of the CSK training camp, which did not last long and was suspended with the rising COVID-19 cases.

The IPL’s Governing Council (GC) met on Sunday via video-conference to discuss issues pertaining to the IPL 2020 edition. The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

The tournament will start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10.