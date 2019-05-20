World Cup 2019: And all this while we believed his first love was football. In a recent video which surfaced on the internet, former India skipper MS Dhoni in a candid revelation admitted that football was not his first love and you will be surprised to hear that he actually wanted to be an artist. Well, this should come as a massive surprise for Dhoni fans. The 37-year-old veteran also gave his fans a glimpse of his artwork as he displayed a couple of his creations.

Here is the video where you can see the Thala giving his fans a secret they all were aloof from.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be a pivotal part of the Indian cricket team in the upcoming World Cup. Dhoni will bring all his experience to the table which would be great from an Indian point of view. Dhoni is also a stupendous wicketkeeper and someone who can manage fields and advice bowlers.

Dhoni is personally coming off a great IPL, where he led Chennai Super Kings to the finals and emerged runners-up. Dhoni was in sublime form throughout the tournament. Expectations will be high on Dhoni. India plays their tournament opener against South Africa on June 5.