Known to keep his emotions under check irrespective of how demanding the situation is, MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the sharpest and shrewdest cricketing minds around the world. An epitome of coolness and calmness – the former India captain is a perfect role model of millions of aspiring sportspersons around the globe who follow his every move. Breaking the myth around his “Captain Cool” image, Dhoni says he feels as strongly as anyone else, just that he is good at controlling the negative ones a lot better than most. He has been the eternal ‘Captain Cool’ of Indian cricket but the two-time world champion leader said he goes through the entire gamut of emotions at every triumph and debacle.

“I am like everyone else but I control my emotions better than some of the other individuals,” Dhoni, who made his first commercial appearance since India’s semifinal exit from the World Cup, said on Wednesday.

Dhoni’s future has been a matter of speculation ever since India’s semifinal exit from the World Cup in July. The seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman is on a sabbatical right now. “I would say, I feel equally frustrated. I also feel angry at times, disappointed. But what is important is that none of these feelings are constructive,” Dhoni spoke about how he fights adversity.

For the 38-year-old, finding solutions rather than cribbing about the problems is what works for him. “What needs to be done right now is more important than any of these emotions. What is the next thing I can plan? Who is the next individual, whom I can use? Once I get into it, I am controlling my emotions in a much better way,” he said.

Dhoni once again asserted that the process is more important than the final result, a philosophy that he repeatedly stressed on during his captaincy tenure.

“If it’s a Test match, you have two innings, you get slightly longer duration to plan out your next move. In T20s, everything happens very quickly, so demands are different.”

“It might be an individual, who has committed a mistake or it might be the whole team. May be we didn’t execute the plan whatever the format may be.”

Dhoni knows a thing or two about winning big tournaments and he feels it’s more about the team goals than individual performances.

“What you want to achieve as a team is to win the tournament but that’s a long-term goal. Ultimately, what you do is to break it into smaller things,’ Dhoni explained.

Dhoni also spoke about the importance of team effort and feels it can never be discounted despite individual performers. “Ultimately, winning or losing comes to each and every individual who is part of the team. In team sport, everybody has a role and responsibility. Throughout the T20 World Cup, the roles and responsibilities given to individuals was fulfilled to the best manner possible. That was the reason we won the tournament.

“It’s not always about few of the individuals performing a lot better than the whole lot. What you want is for everybody to contribute. That one wicket at that right moment, that outstanding catch,” he said.