MS Dhoni Reveals Plans After Retirement, CSK Skipper Says ‘I Want To Spend Bit More Time…’

MS Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024. He is one of the two captains to have won IPL five times besides Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians.

MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings to fifth IPL title last season. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni wished to give more time to the Army after his retirement from cricket. Dhoni, who quit international cricket in 2019, has been playing in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings and led them to the title last season beating Gujarat Titans in the final.

In a video that went viral on social media, Dhoni could be heard speaking about his plans after cricket. “I have never thought about it. I am still playing cricket. IPL I am still playing. It will be very interesting to see what I end up doing after cricket.

“I think for sure, I want to spend a bit more time with the Army because last few years I have not been able to do that,” said the Chennai Super Kings skipper. There have been a lot of speculations regarding Dhoni’s retirement. After IPL 2023, the 42-year-old was asked about his plans for the 2024 season. In reply, Dhoni said he will play one more season.

Meanwhile, the CSK are gearing up for the upcoming season with some interesting buys in the IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai. The defending champions secured the services of Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shardul Thakur among notable ones.

CSK did try to find Dhoni’s successor by appointing Ravindra Jadeja as the new captain in 2022 but the plan failed. Under Jadeja, CSK were winless in the first seven games before Dhoni took over once again midway through the tournament.

With IPL 2024 expected to be Dhoni’s last, it is unlikely Jadeja will be considered as his successor. When asked about Dhoni’s successor, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming stated the franchise have had succession plans for Dhoni for the past 10 years.

“We’ve had succession plans for MS for about 10 years. It is going to be a talking point., but he is as engaged and as enthusiastic as I have seen him for a while. While that passion is there for the team and franchise, we’ll roll on,” Fleming said in Dubai.

