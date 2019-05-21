World Cup 2019: It came as a huge surprise for fans when former Indian skipper MS Dhoni revealed that he wanted to become an artist and not a footballer before turning into a professional cricketer. Dhoni in a recent video gave his fans a glimpse of his paintings as he revealed he would like to continue it after he is done with playing cricket. The 37-year-old is in the twilight of his career and the upcoming World Cup could be his last assignment in the blues. Fans are in utter disbelief as some fans feel the paintings are Ziva’s and not Dhoni. Some fans are also of the opinion that it is a joke and nothing serious about it.

Here is how fans reacted:

@msdhoni Jeeva Ne Banai Hai na Ye Sab Paintings 🤣🤣🤣# — Dheerendra (@Singh1499) May 20, 2019

Dey!

That’s a promo/ advt for the paintings.

I think they are drawn by physically or mentally challenged kids/people. So he’s trying to make it aware to all using his stardom. — Sai Krish (@bsk5496) May 20, 2019

Even majnu Bhai painted better than this. — SaRcAsTiC_EnGiNeEr (@SaRcAsTiCEnGiN3) May 20, 2019

That’s a really well done skit/joke — Ohm (@Ohm40503241) May 20, 2019

Ziva has made Papa a fun person..love u Ziva — Chowkidar Aparajita Prasad (@AparajitaPrasa3) May 20, 2019

This is very shocking #WhyDhoniWhy — Veejay Singh (@SinghVeejay) May 20, 2019

Is he serious?

Tbh looks like some kid’s art — இrفاना (@rhirroo) May 20, 2019

Just checked the date. It’s not April 1st. — Usha Can’tamani (@Usha_kantamani) May 20, 2019

“I wanted to share a secret with all of you. Right from childhood,I always wanted to become an artist, I have played a lot of cricket so I decided it’s time for me now to take up what I wanted so I have made a few paintings,” MS Dhoni said in a video while displaying three of his paintings.