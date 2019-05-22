World Cup 2019: It seems fans were right. Some days back, a video of former skipper MS Dhoni surfaced on the internet which created a massive hype. Dhoni was heard saying that he wanted to become a painter after retiring and that becoming an artist was his first choice. That took fans by surprise as they believed all along that he wanted to become a footballer before he became a professional cricketer. Now, it seems Dhoni has revealed the real truth. In a new video, Dhoni says that it was hunger that made him behave in that fashion and he would never become a painter.

Here is the video in which he is having Snickers, an energy bar:

Now, that’s a news #DhoniIsBack but @msdhoni please make sure to stock up Snickerspic.twitter.com/BguiV0xxCz — rik (@pintusadh) May 22, 2019

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team has left for the UK for the upcoming World Cup. Before leaving, Indian coach Ravi Shastri highlighted the importance of MS Dhoni. Dhoni will bring in a lot of experience to the table which would be invaluable for India.

“He is right there, his communication has been fantastic. As a keeper, he has shown over the years that no one is better than him in this format, not just in taking catches, inflicting those run-outs or stumping. These are little moments in the game that can change it on the head and there was no one better than him,” he said.

Dhoni will be playing his fourth World Cup and looked in great touch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, amassing 416 runs at an average of 83.2 and leading Chennai Super Kings to the final. “It is great to see the way he was moving in the IPL, especially when he was batting. The footwork, the power with which he was hitting the shots, he will be a big player in this World Cup,” Shastri said.