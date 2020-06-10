While his India teammates have been making regular appearances on various social media platforms with cricket coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, MS Dhoni has maintained his distance. Also Read - Kane Williamson, Dinesh Karthik in Awe of 'Special Individual' MS Dhoni, Heaps Praise on Former India Captain

However, every now and then, a clip or a photo emerges of the former India captain that throws some light on how he's spending his time during the lockdown.

There was a short clip that first made the headlines showing a bearded Dhoni playing with his pet dog. Recently, he was photographed driving a tractor.

His latest exploit makes him sort of a superhero.

Dhoni’s daugher Ziva has shared an adorable story on her Instagram handle on how her father helped revive an unconscious bird she found lying on their lawn in Ranchi.

“Today in the evening on my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious,” Ziva wrote. “I shouted for papa and mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water. After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy. We placed her in a basket on top of some leaves.”

The bird, known as Coppersmith, got better and later flew away with Ziva hoping to see her again.

“Mumma told me it is crimson-breasted Barbet and is also called Coppersmith. What a pretty, pretty little bird. Then suddenly it flew off. I wanted it to stay, but mumma told me she had gone to her mom. I am sure I will see her again!” she wrote.

Before the coronavirus upended the world, Dhoni was religiously practising for the now-suspended season of IPL where he was to lead Chennai Super Kings, a team that he has led to three titles so far.

IPL was also expected to be the platform where Dhoni, who hasn’t played competitive cricket for nearly a year now, was to launch his bid for India comeback.