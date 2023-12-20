Home

MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant’s Video Playing Tennis After IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai Goes VIRAL – WATCH

IPL 2024 Auction: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant were spotted playing a game of tennis after the auction process was over in Dubai in Tuesday.

Delhi: The IPL 2024 Auction stirred massive buzz on social media for obvious reasons, but there was something else that made news. Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant were spotted playing a game of tennis after the auction process was over in Dubai in Tuesday. The video is already going viral on social space thanks to the popularity of the two cricketers. Pant, who is recovering from the accident that kept him away, seemed to be moving well and that is good news for fans. Here is the clip that is receiving all the love on social space.

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant playing tennis after IPL auction in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/ZfynaAwdjI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 20, 2023

“The kind of accident I had, [I’m] lucky to be alive,” Pant recounted in an interview to IPL ahead of the auction. “I think it was very challenging, especially the first part I would say more from a physical point of view because in the starting there was a lot of pain to be endured. But just looking at the journey till now, I think it’s been going really well from a recovery point of view. I felt like I couldn’t face people and all, and I felt like I had to do something which gives me confidence.”

Pant was present at the auction, while Dhoni was not. Both players would be leading their respective franchises.

Meanwhile, a total of 72 players were sold with all the 30 overseas slots fully filled and a total amount of Rs 2,30,45,00,000 were spent during the auction.

