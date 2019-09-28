Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has spilled the beans on the ‘real’ pranksters of the Indian cricket team during an event in the national capital on Saturday.

Chahal said that former India skipper MS Dhoni and limited-overs opener Rohit Sharma are the biggest pranksters in the dressing-room.

“These days we play dumb-charades. I credit my seniors that they don’t let you feel like an outsider and you can talk to anyone at any time,” Chahal said of the camaraderie between the players while addressing a gathering at the India Today Mind Rocks 2019. “Mahi bhai whenever we play PUBG together or talk, it doesn’t feel like we are talking to MAHI BHAI. He is a real prankster and so is Rohit bhaiya.”

Chahal also spoke of India captain Virat Kohli and labelled him as the ‘silent killer’. The 29-year-old also revealed how Kohli and Dhawan are big fans of Punjabi music. “Virat bhaiya is a silent killer. He intervenes in other pranks and does his own thing as he knows no one will reply. We always listen to songs, Virat bhaiya, Shikhar bhaiya play Punjabi songs all the time,” the 29-year-old said.

Chahal is currently not a part of the Indian cricket team that is hosting South Africa at home.

Along with his spin partner Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal has been kept away from the recent T20I series (West Indies and South Africa) as the team management looks to strengthen India’s bench strength for the T20 World Cup next year.

Since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 earlier this year in England, Chahal has featured in merely one game – an ODI in the West Indies.